COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Aggie softball players have entered their name in the transfer portal. Freshman Riley Valentine and senior Star Ferguson took to social media sharing their decisions.

This comes after Texas A&M’s season ended in the NCAA Regionals this past weekend.

Thank you Aggieland, my teammates and coaching staff for a great freshman year. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I’m excited to see what my future holds. pic.twitter.com/dCnnTdpsbi — 𝐑𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@rvalentine_27) May 24, 2023

Thank you Aggieland it’s been an amazing and fun 4 years. With that being said after great conversations with coaches and family, I have OFFICIALLY ENTERED THE TRANSFER PORTAL with one year left of eligibility.#gigemforever pic.twitter.com/jJY8pSO3YC — STAR FERGUSON (@AuryonStar) May 24, 2023

