Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over concert outfit

Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick off his "This Is Not A Drill" tour of Germany.(Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin said Friday that they have opened an investigation of Roger Waters on suspicion of incitement over a costume the Pink Floyd co-founder wore when he performed in the German capital last week.

Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. Police confirmed that an investigation was opened over suspicions that the context of the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace.

Once the police investigation is concluded, the case will be handed to Berlin prosecutors, who would decide whether to pursue any charges.

Waters has drawn ire for his support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel. He has rejected accusations of antisemitism.

Authorities in Frankfurt tried to prevent a concert there scheduled for May 28, but Waters challenged that move successfully in a local court. In Munich, the city council said it had explored possibilities of banning a concert but concluded that it wasn’t legally possible to cancel a contract with the organizer. His appearance there on Sunday was accompanied by a protest attended by the local Jewish community’s leader.

Last year, the Polish city of Krakow canceled gigs by Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
GOP-led Texas House to vote Saturday on possible impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Cindy Campos reads the book "Stay Safe" to her son in Dallas. Cindy Campos' 5-year-old son was...
Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings
FILE - Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in...
Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, removes books depicting sex acts from school libraries