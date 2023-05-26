A calendar full of fun, summertime events in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is kicking off the summertime fun this Memorial Day weekend!

A Juneteenth parade, 4th of July celebrations, music festivals, a wine harvest festival, and even an Italian Heritage festival are all on the calendar this summer.

There is certainly no lack of things to do over the next few months, but if you’re stumped, visit the Destination Bryan website here for ideas.

On June 2, head out to Downtown Bryan for First Friday. Here you’ll find the Historic Downtown Bryan has been transformed into one big stage with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique and interactive events and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

June 3 kicks off the first of the Eats & Beats concert series at Lake Walk. Each Eats & Beats concert features a different artist, a variety of food trucks, yard games, giveaways, and even a few fun surprises along the way. This event is free and open to the public to attend. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

On June 10, it’s the first ever Festa Italiana - Food & Heritage Festival! Sponsored by the Cherry Ruffino Team, you will experience free, family-friendly fun with a pasta eating contest, delicious Italian food vendors, live entertainment, a bocce ball tournament, and so much more.

There will be several events to commemorate Juneteenth in Bryan, including the Brazos Valley Juneteenth Parade, hosted by The Brazos Valley African American Heritage And Cultural Society.

The fun continues into July with the July 4th Fireworks Show at Texas A&M University RELLIS Campus. Park your car alongside your fellow Aggies this Independence Day and enjoy a grand fireworks display.

