Check your pantries in preparation for the 4th Annual KBTX Summer Hunger Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank wants to remind the community that food insecurity doesn’t only occur during the holidays.

As we head into the summer, BVFB needs the community’s help to replenish pantries around the community.

For the entire month of June, five locations throughout Bryan-College Station will have designated drop off boxes to collect your food donations.

Non-perishable food donations can be made at the following five locations:

If you’re unable to donate in person, you can make a monetary donation to the Brazos Valley Food Bank here.

