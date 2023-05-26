Choose an alternative to tanning beds, baking in the sun

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For beautiful bronzed skin without the sun damage, try getting a spray tan instead this summer.

Haley Wells, Owner of Bronzed by Haley, says spray tans are a safer alternative to tanning beds or sitting out in the sun.

“There are no UV rays, so you won’t get any skin damage,” she explained. “Spray tans are for everyone. It’s the healthiest way to get a tan, so it’s the best way.”

For new clients worried about being “orange” or discolored, Wells says she always has a consultation with them beforehand to match the airbrush color to their skin tone.

“I reassure them that the sunless industry has come a long way. I let them know I’m going to match their skin tone, develop the right formula, and then tan them,” she said.

Wells allows her clients to tan in whatever they feel most comfortable in. She says afterwards, it’s important to wear loose fitting clothing.

“I always recommend getting a spray tan two days before any event or trip. That way it gives your spray tan time to process.”

You can see Wells’ work on the Bronzed by Haley Facebook page here.

