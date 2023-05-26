College Station Fire Department captain retiring after almost four decades of service

After over 37 years Captain Jeff Kuykendall said goodbye to the College Station Fire Department.
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After over 37 years of service, Captain Jeff Kuykendall said goodbye to the College Station Fire Department.

A reception was held Thursday afternoon in his honor.

Family, friends, co-workers and city leaders attended to wish Kuykendall well in the next chapter of his life.

His last day will be May 3. He says it will be bittersweet to say goodbye.

“I’ve been looking to retirement but each day the closer it gets the harder it gets.”

With his 37 years and four months with the College Station Fire Department, he will retire as the third longest-tenured firefighter in the department’s history.

