Endangered missing advisory issued for 16-year-old girl

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl.

Police say 16-year-old Zaniyah Burleson was last seen at her residence Thursday in the 1200 block of S. Beech Street in Calvert.

Authorities believe Zaniyah may be in Robertson County or Bryan/College Station area with unrelated person(s) exposing her to harm.

Zaniyah is 5′7″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black and red braided hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a multicolored shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calvert Police Police Department or The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.

