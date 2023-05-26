Endangered missing advisory issued for 16-year-old girl

Zaniyah Burleson was last seen at her residence Thursday in Calvert.
Police searching for missing teen in Calvert
Police searching for missing teen in Calvert(Calvert Police Department)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl.

Police say 16-year-old Zaniyah Burleson was last seen at her residence Thursday in the 1200 block of S. Beech Street in Calvert.

Authorities believe Zaniyah may be in Robertson County or Bryan/College Station area with unrelated person(s) exposing her to harm.

Zaniyah is 5′7″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black and red braided hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a multicolored shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calvert Police Police Department or The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
College Station Fire Department captain retiring after almost four decades of service
First responders remind communities to stay safe as Memorial Day approaches