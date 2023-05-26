First responders remind communities to stay safe as Memorial Day approaches

Firefighters are expecting to see an increase in outdoor grilling during Memorial Day weekend.
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are expecting to see an increase in outdoor grilling during Memorial Day weekend.

Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department says first responders will be on high alert on Monday.

“Across the nation on days like Memorial Day and Fourth Of July when people are cooking outside, we see more injuries. We see burn injuries, we see fires getting started,” said Marrs.

CSFD says incidents are more likely to occur as grills are left unattended or when users take their attention away from the grills while it is still in the process of cooling down.

“Whether you’re grilling with gas or grilling with charcoal you always want to be there nearby just in case something happens or little hands get to reaching out towards it.”

The College Station Fire Department is also issuing a warning about parking vehicles in dry grass as temperatures begin to warm up.

Exhaust from cars is a contributor to starting grass fires.

