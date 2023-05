WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lady Lions kept their season alive after a 5-3 win against Grandview to even the 3A Regional Finals in Waco.

The deciding game three is on Saturday at Lake Belton High School with a trip to state on the line.

FINAL: Franklin 5, Grandview 3.



Game 3 Saturday at 7 pm at Lake Belton. — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) May 26, 2023

