Free Music Friday: Emily Cole

Emily Cole was featured on First News at Four for Free Music Friday.
By Heather Falls
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emily Cole was featured on First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

Cole is from Montgomery, Texas and at the age of 12 attended her first songwriters camp.

She performed her original song, “Dumb” which was the singer’s first self-produced single.

Cole’s new album “Manipulated” is available everywhere now.

She has a show Sunday at West Sandy Creek Winery beginning at 2 p.m. in Richards, Texas.

To keep up with the latest on Emily Cole, you can check out her website, or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

