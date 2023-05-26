House Representative speaks on potential of impeachment for Texas Attorney General

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a potential impeachment after scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations was exposed.

On Thursday, May 25, a Republican-led Texas House panel made their voices heard, recommending Paxton to be impeached.

If a majority of House members agree to impeach him, the Senate would then hold a trial to determine if he should be removed from office. Texas has only impeached two elected government officials in the state’s history.

KBTX spoke to Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) on Friday about what’s next in the House.

“We will take up the impeachment proceedings tomorrow [Saturday] at 1 p.m. in the House chamber,” said Rep. Kacal. " At this time, I believe there is going to be a forty minute layout by the general investigating committee. Along with 20 minutes of opposition and concurring speeches at the end. A total time allotment of four hours.”

Rep. Kacal said it’s important for people to realize this investigation into Paxton has been ongoing for multiple months.

“This is not a Twitter back and forth with the Attorney General and Speaker of the House,” said Kacal. “There are 20 articles of impeachment. That’s a strong enough case for me to send that to the Senate for them to have a hearing. I think the people of Texas deserve for that process to work.”

