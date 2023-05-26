Navasota Municipal Pool reopening after over a year of maintenance

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota’s community pool will be reopening on Memorial Day.

The pool has been closed for a year and a half due to maintenance work.

The facility features an Olympic-sized pool and kiddie pool and has brand-new commercial pumps, plumbing, and chemical controllers to keep the water sanitized.

Navasota’s Marketing & Communications Director Bobbie Ullrich says the Municipal Pool is an important asset to the community and residents are happy to see it open.

“I know that it’s a very popular destination not just for the big kids but for the little kids too. It’s a beloved asset to the community so we’re excited to make sure it’s up and running again,” said Ullrich.

The Municipal Pool is located at 103 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

The pool will open on May 29 from 1 pm until 4 pm.

