Park Earns WGCA All-American Second Team Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-America Second Team, the organization announced Friday.

Park led the Aggies with a 72.03 stroke average, which ranked as the fifth best in program history. She also paced the squad with nine top-15 performances and finished in the top 10 five times.

The Carrollton, Texas, native helped lead A&M to its first SEC title since 2015 when she came in ninth in stroke play and went 2-1 during match play, highlighted by a 6&5 victory in her championship match versus Mississippi State.

This marks the second WGCA All-America honor for the senior, as she was awarded with WGCA All-America Honorable Mention accolades last year.

Park also earned All-SEC Second Team honors this year and led A&M to its second-consecutive NCAA Semifinal appearance.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.