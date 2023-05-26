Park Earns WGCA All-American Second Team Honors

Jennie Park of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 2 tee during round two of the...
Jennie Park of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 2 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 30, 2023.(Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-America Second Team, the organization announced Friday.

Park led the Aggies with a 72.03 stroke average, which ranked as the fifth best in program history. She also paced the squad with nine top-15 performances and finished in the top 10 five times.

The Carrollton, Texas, native helped lead A&M to its first SEC title since 2015 when she came in ninth in stroke play and went 2-1 during match play, highlighted by a 6&5 victory in her championship match versus Mississippi State.

This marks the second WGCA All-America honor for the senior, as she was awarded with WGCA All-America Honorable Mention accolades last year.

Park also earned All-SEC Second Team honors this year and led A&M to its second-consecutive NCAA Semifinal appearance.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Latest News

College Station Fire Department captain retiring after almost four decades of service
First responders remind communities to stay safe as Memorial Day approaches
Over 50 streets to be affected by Navasota construction projects
Bryan firefighters bringing back pipes and drums band