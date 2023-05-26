Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors

The community held the last-minute ceremony as families packed church pews, hoping to bring some normalcy to this not-so-normal situation. (Source: KWTX)
By Madison Herber and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – After a Texas high school rescheduled its graduation ceremony because most of the seniors were found ineligible to graduate, the community took matters into its own hands.

According to an audit from the Marlin Independent School District, 28 of 33 seniors at Marlin High School did not meet the graduation requirements due to their attendance or grades.

A decision was made Wednesday night to push back the official graduation ceremony to June to give many of the students more time to meet graduation requirements.

However, on Thursday – the day the graduation ceremony was originally supposed to be held – the community held an impromptu celebration for the seniors.

Brandolyn Jones, the mother of a Marlin ISD senior, said some family members had traveled far to attend the graduation, and many of them wouldn’t be able to make the trip back again in June.

“A grandmother flew in from Mexico here to see her grandson graduate. And these are moments that you got to cherish,” Jones said.

The community held the last-minute ceremony at Marlin Missionary Baptist Church as families packed the pews, hoping to bring some normalcy to this not-so-normal situation.

“It’s really backed by our community; two people couldn’t have pulled this off. We are a community that when we are faced with adversity, we pull together just like a family,” Jones said.

Church leaders gave speeches, and students walked up to claim their certificates of achievement.

Parents said while this impromptu ceremony is not the same as getting to have an official graduation, it’s moments like these that prove what it means to be Marlin proud.

Superintendent Darryl Henson explained the district’s decision to postpone the official graduation ceremony.

“We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential,” Henson said. “Students will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas.”

Salvador Guerrero is one of the 28 seniors who was told he was not eligible to graduate. He said he learned last week that he needs to complete the STAAR test for an online U.S. history course, but the test is not available until the summer.

“It’s a bag of emotions, anxiety, and a bit of disappointment,” Guerrero said of the postponed ceremony.

Pushing back the graduation to June would give students like Guerrero a chance to meet the requirements, the district said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum expected to announce GOP campaign for president, Republican allies say
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LIVE: Biden celebrates UConn champion men’s basketball team at White House
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated, Yellen says
SOS Ministries is looking for volunteers to help with On Location Children's Bible Studies this...
Volunteers needed for summer children’s Bible study
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday,...
Doctor’s supporters, hospital system at odds with Indiana penalty for talking about 10-year-old’s abortion