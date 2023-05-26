Treat of the Day: Officers recognized at 100 Club Banquet

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Three Huntsville police officers were recognized Thursday for their heroic acts.

Officers Derek Carter, Vinnie Villafuerte, and CJ Myers were honored at the Houston 100 Club Hero’s Awards Banquet for their heroism during a house fire in December of 2022.

The officers were nominated and selected for Officer of the Year, according to the department.

In a Facebook post, police said they are proud of the officer’s and their dedication to the city of Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Latest News

CSISD Special Olympians win at state
Treat of the Day: CSISD Special Olympians win at state
Texas Delegate for Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Treat of the Day: IL Texas freshman chosen as Texas Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Leon ISD teacher retires after 50 years
Treat of the Day: Leon ISD teacher retires after 50 years
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Foundation Honors Outstanding Senior Aggies
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Foundation Honors Outstanding Senior Aggies