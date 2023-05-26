Treat of the Day: Officers recognized at 100 Club Banquet

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Three Huntsville police officers were recognized Thursday for their heroic acts.

Officers Derek Carter, Vinnie Villafuerte, and CJ Myers were honored at the Houston 100 Club Hero’s Awards Banquet for their heroism during a house fire in December of 2022.

The officers were nominated and selected for Officer of the Year, according to the department.

In a Facebook post, police said they are proud of the officer’s and their dedication to the city of Huntsville.

