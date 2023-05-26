Volunteers needed for summer children’s Bible study

Volunteers will help Monday nights with Bible lessons, games, crafts and food
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School is out for summer and that means SOS Ministries will hold On Location Children’s Bible Studies this summer.

They’ll happen every Monday in July from 6 to 8 p.m. across five or six neighborhoods in Bryan, College Station and Hearne.

SOS Ministries is looking for volunteers to help with its On Location Children’s Bible Studies. Volunteers will help with engaging Bible lessons, games, crafts and food.

The deadline for volunteer applications is Thursday, June 29.

SOS Ministries offers Vocational Training courses at no cost to students. While summer classes are full, people interested can register now for September’s CDL-B or plumbing classes.

The Jack Threadgill Vocational Training Program courses are held twice a week over 10 weeks in the evenings at SOS Ministries.

Since the program began in 2019, they have trained over 120 men and women in a highly employable trade (either plumbing, welding, or earning their CDL Class B) and provided them with financial management tools and Biblical wisdom to build better lives for their families.

For more information on SOS Ministries’ programs, call their office at 979-775-5357 or go to their website.

