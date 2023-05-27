Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mila
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mila is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 26.
She’s about 10-weeks-old and has piercing blue eyes. The shelter believes Mila is a Catahoula mix.
Take a look at Mila and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
The shelter will be closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day.
