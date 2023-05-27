Aggies Advance Six Individuals, Two Relays to National Championship Meet on Final Day of Men’s Competition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Aggie men had eight marks qualify for the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet as the Texas A&M men’s track & field completed day three of the NCAA West First Round hosted by Sacramento State University at Hornet Stadium on Friday.

Connor Schulman highlighted day three for the Maroon & White, winning his heat of the 110m hurdles in 13.43 (w/1.9), the fastest time of the meet. The time is a personal best, topping his previous wind-legal best of 13.59 from the Florida Relays. Schulman improves his No. 4 all-time TAMU performer mark with the mark, which registers as the second-fastest time from both regions, as well as the fastest wind-legal time.

The 4x400m relay squad of Ashton Schwartzman, Omajwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III and Auhmad Robinson ended the day with a season best clocking of 3:03.17, the fourth-best time of the day. Schwartzman opened the Aggies in 46.16 before handing off to Etiwe, who split 45.65 to bring the team into third. Hemphill got the baton next, splitting a strong 45.52 to bring the Aggies into second before handing off to Robinson, who held the team’s spot with a 45.58 split. Schwartzman and Etiwe make their return to the national meet, where they took place on last year’s team that finished in fifth-place.

In the high jump, Carter Bajoit started the day for the Aggies, clearing 7-0.5/2.14m to tie for 10th place, earning the final qualification spot to nationals. Prior to his clearance over the qualifying mark, Bajoit only missed one bar of his five attempts at heights under 7-1.5/2.17m. This is his second consecutive time qualifying for the national championship meet.

Immediately after Bajoit completed the high jump competition, the 4x100m team of DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Teer and Jordan Chopane finished third in their heat to earn automatic qualification to the national meet. Chopane anchored the team home, crossing the line in 39.27, equaling the squad’s season best mark. The 400m relay team will make their first appearance at the NCAA meet since 2021 where they earned first team all-American status with a seventh-place finish.

Martin equaled his personal best in the 100m, clocking 10.17 (w/1.9) to finish third in his heat, snagging an auto-qualifier to the national meet. He will make his first appearance at the national meet, as he is also running the 4x100m relay.

Sam Whitmarsh finished the day with the second-best time in the 800m after winning his heat in 1:46.36. The time is a season best and his third best time ever. The sophomore made his first NCAA West First Round appearance after withdrawing due to a heart condition last year. The two-time SEC silver medalist had the No. 2 time of both regional meets.

Texas A&M had two automatic qualifiers in the 400m hurdles, as Bryce McCray finished third in his heat at 49.70 and James Smith II won his section in 49.89. McCray’s time is a personal best and makes him the No. 11 best performer in school history. He will make his second career appearance at the national meet, while Smith makes his third overall showing.

In the 1500m, Cooper Cawthra and Chandon Chhikara finished 23rd and 24th, respectively. Cawthra clocked 3:52.61, while Chhikara crossed the line in 3:54.85.

3000m steeplechaser Teddy Radtke finished the water barrier event in 9:13.05. The SEC silver medalist finished 15th in his heat.

Eric Casarez clocked 14:05.43 in the 5000m to finish 18th in his heat. The time was Casarez’s fourth best of the year.

In the open 400m, Auhmad Robinson clocked 45.85, his second fastest time of the season and fourth best ever, to finish 14th overall. Ashton Schwartzman ended the race in 19th after clocking 46.39.

The meet will continue into Saturday with the second day of women’s competition. The Aggies will be led off at 4:30 p.m. CT in the high jump, while the track events begin at 7:00 p.m. CT with the 4x100m quarterfinals.

Fans can follow the meet through the live results provided by Flash Results. The meet will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Aggies Competing at West Round One

*All times listed are Central*

Saturday, May 27 - Women Day Two

4:30 p.m. – High Jump (First Round) – Allyson Andress, Lamara Distin

7:00 p.m. - 4x100m (Quarter-Final) – Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr, Semira Killebrew

7:40 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Semi-Final) – Julia Abell

8:15 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – Jaiya Covington

8:35 p.m. – 100m (Quarter-Final) – Camryn Dickson, Semira Killebrew

8:50 p.m. – 400m (Quarter-Final) – Jermaisha Arnold, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade

9:05 p.m. – 800m (Quarter-Final) – Sanu Jallow

9:50 p.m. – 200m (Quarter-Final) – Camryn Dickson

10:45 p.m. – 4x400m (Quarter-Final) – Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade, Sanu Jallow

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.