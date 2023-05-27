Annual Buzzfest celebrates end of honey harvest at BeeWeaver Honey Farm

There were more than just bees buzzing around BeeWeaver Honey Farm Saturday.
There were more than just bees buzzing around BeeWeaver Honey Farm Saturday.
There were more than just bees buzzing around BeeWeaver Honey Farm Saturday.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There were more than just bees buzzing around BeeWeaver Honey Farm Saturday.

Buzzfest, held the final Saturday in May each year, celebrates all of the hard work put in during honey harvest season.

This year’s event brought bee and honey experts as well as fun activities for kids and adults, food trucks, mead and honey tastings, and candle making.

BeeWeaver Honey Farm Co-owner Laura Weaver said she hopes events like Buzzfest help break the stigma that bees are dangerous, and instead highlight their importance in our ecosystem.

“They’re the angels of agriculture. We can live with them, we can live among them, managed properly they are very easy to be with,” Weaver said.

BeeWeaver Honey Farm has been in the same location for 135 years. They hope anyone who didn’t make it out to this year’s event will make plans to attend next year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
Las Palapas announces closing of College Station location
Las Palapas announces closing of College Station location
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Missing Calvert teen found safe
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station

Latest News

Police lights generic
Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of six people, including a 15-year-old
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
LIVE: Impeachment vote for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
One dad showed up with a special ride on the last day of school
Bryan ISD student rides her horse home from last day of school