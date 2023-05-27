Annual Buzzfest celebrates end of honey harvest at BeeWeaver Honey Farm

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There were more than just bees buzzing around BeeWeaver Honey Farm Saturday.

Buzzfest, held the final Saturday in May each year, celebrates all of the hard work put in during honey harvest season.

This year’s event brought bee and honey experts as well as fun activities for kids and adults, food trucks, mead and honey tastings, and candle making.

BeeWeaver Honey Farm Co-owner Laura Weaver said she hopes events like Buzzfest help break the stigma that bees are dangerous, and instead highlight their importance in our ecosystem.

“They’re the angels of agriculture. We can live with them, we can live among them, managed properly they are very easy to be with,” Weaver said.

BeeWeaver Honey Farm has been in the same location for 135 years. They hope anyone who didn’t make it out to this year’s event will make plans to attend next year.

