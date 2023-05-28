Bryan Rotary Club help build garden for Boys & Girls Clubs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will soon have access to fresh flowers and vegetables right on their campus.

The Bryan Rotary Club spent Saturday morning building and planting sod in the club’s new community garden.

The garden was also made possible through a grant from Aggieland Credit Union.

The plan is to plant flowers in the garden and also grow herbs and vegetables that can be utilized in the Boys & Girls Club kitchen.

“It will truly be farm to table,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley CEO Rhonda Watson. “We’re feeding kids, we’re teaching kids how to cook and we’re also showing them how food is grown.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs hope they will be able to build gardens across the community.

