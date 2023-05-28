Bryan Rotary Club help build garden for Boys & Girls Clubs

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will soon have access to fresh flowers and vegetables right on their campus.

The Bryan Rotary Club spent Saturday morning building and planting sod in the club’s new community garden.

The garden was also made possible through a grant from Aggieland Credit Union.

The plan is to plant flowers in the garden and also grow herbs and vegetables that can be utilized in the Boys & Girls Club kitchen.

“It will truly be farm to table,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley CEO Rhonda Watson. “We’re feeding kids, we’re teaching kids how to cook and we’re also showing them how food is grown.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs hope they will be able to build gardens across the community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
At the price of over $4 billion a year, the TDCJ is looking for pay raises, facility...
TDCJ funding approaching final passage in 88th Legislative Session budget
Las Palapas announces closing of College Station location
Las Palapas announces closing of College Station location
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Missing Calvert teen found safe

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
A workout honoring a fallen soldier brought the community together Saturday morning.
Sawed Off Crossfit host Memorial Day Murph workout