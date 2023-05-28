College Station High School seniors receive diplomas

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The seniors at College Station High held their commencement ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Family and friends filled Reed Arena as seniors walked across the stage to receive their High School diplomas.

The class of 2023 was rewarded over $3 million in scholarship money.

A little under 500 students graduated from College Station High School on Friday.

