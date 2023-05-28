Families gather at Central Park as schools release for summer break

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer break has officially begun in the Brazos Valley.

Families headed to Central Park to celebrate the release of school.

Kids in the area have big plans this summer, including going on trips, hanging out with friends and swimming.

Parents say they are looking forward to spending quality time with their children.

Bryan ISD’s school year ended on Thursday and College Station ISD released on Friday.

