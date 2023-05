TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lady Lions season came to an end after a 10-8 loss in game three against Grandview in Temple Saturday night.

Franklin dropped the first game of the series 6-1 but evened things up in game two winning 5-3.

Here at Lake Belton for game 3 between @FranklinLionsSB and Grandview. Winner heads to state.



Scoreless after the 1st. Highlights later on @kbtxsports pic.twitter.com/QOLkBNxoGW — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) May 28, 2023

