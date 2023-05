LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford’s season came to an end after a 9-2 loss to Shiner in game two of the 2A regional semi-finals at La Grange High School Saturday evening.

Shiner’s Drew Wenske held a no hitter going into the seventh, but gave up two hits including Braxton Zeig’s two RBI double.

Mumford finished the season 29-4-1.

