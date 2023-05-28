Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Heather Kovar
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nurse at St. Joseph hospital in Bryan has been charged with DWI after allegedly being convinced to leave work after she stumbled in the hallways.

Bryan police say it happened Friday just before 3 p.m. They were advised a nurse who had just left possibly intoxicated, went to her vehicle and began driving away.

Police say they saw the vehicle on E. Villa Maria, then as it passed Osborn Lane it tilted up with only the passenger side tires touching the ground.

Police say there was also an open four-pack of wine on the passenger floorboard.

St. Joseph Health released this statement to KBTX:

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is a top priority. We are aware of the incident, and according to our policy and practice, we will cooperate with the appropriate officials. Due to the nature of this event and to protect staff and patient privacy, we are not at liberty to comment further at this time,” St. Joseph Health said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the price of over $4 billion a year, the TDCJ is looking for pay raises, facility...
TDCJ funding approaching final passage in 88th Legislative Session budget
Police lights generic
Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of six people, including a 15-year-old
The FBI and Bryan police serve a court order on May 25, 2023.
FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Latest News

Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 5/28
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will soon have access to fresh flowers and...
Bryan Rotary Club help build garden for Boys & Girls Clubs
A workout honoring a fallen soldier brought the community together Saturday morning.
Sawed Off Crossfit host Memorial Day Murph workout
Summer break has officially begun in the Brazos Valley.
Families gather at Central Park as schools release for summer break