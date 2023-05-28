Sawed Off Crossfit host Memorial Day Murph workout

A workout honoring a fallen soldier brought the community together Saturday morning.
A workout honoring a fallen soldier brought the community together Saturday morning.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A workout honoring a fallen soldier brought the community together Saturday morning.

Sawed Off CrossFit hosted a Murph workout ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.

The Murph is a workout that Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in combat, created.

“We’re doing this for one of our heroes,” said Sawed Off CrossFit co-owner Terrance Smith. “It’s not about us. This is about getting people in here together as a community.”

The Murph starts out as a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and concludes with another one-mile run.

