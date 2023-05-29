1 killed in College Station motorcycle crash

College Station police investigating fatal crash
College Station police investigating fatal crash(MGN online)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

At 10:22 a.m., officers responded to Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive for a crash that involved a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Ian Anglin, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

College Station police say they are still investigating the crash. A cause has not yet been released. No word on if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

