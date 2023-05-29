Blinn opens up JUCO World Series with win over Gaston College

By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado (KBTX) - The Blinn baseball team beat Gaston College 9-3 in their first game of the JUCO World Series on Sunday at Sam Suplizio Field.

The 5th-seeded Buccaneers used the arms of Sam Crain (5.0 innings pitches, 5 hits, 2 runs, 10 strikeouts) and Hunter Bond (4.0 innings pitches, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts) to secure the victory. It’s their first JUCO World Series victory since 2014.

Blinn’s scoring was book-ended by home runs from Ian Collier in the bottom of the second and bottom of the seventh innings. After the Rhinos took the lead in the third, A&M Consolidated product Brandon Bishop tied the game with an RBI single. That started a six-run third inning for the Buccaneers that proved to be the difference.

Blinn advances in the winner’s bracket of the World Series and will take on the winner between Shelton State and Wabash Valley on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. CT.

