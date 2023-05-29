Brazos Valley organization supporting the Navy now a primary partner of NASCAR team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There have been longstanding ties between Texas A&M University and the United States military and now a new organization based in Bryan is aiming to elevate those relationships and help defend our nation.

It’s called BlueForge Alliance and the organization was chartered by the Navy to help find men and women willing to help build some of the most sophisticated next-generation submarines in the world.

“We are a national organization but we’re very proud to be headquartered here in the Brazos Valley,” said Kiley Wren.

Wren and Rob Gorham are co-founders of BlueForge Alliance and they say over the next 10 years, an estimated 100,000 workers are going to be needed to meet the demand to build those subs and those jobs will require all types of skill sets.

“The biggest thing is just people don’t understand that there are this many jobs in the defense space and that they are good generational, well paying, family-sustaining jobs and we’re just going to get the word out through broad national marketing campaigns and other awareness activities,” said Wren.

BlueForge Alliance says it operates as a nonprofit so that it can focus on fulfilling its mission instead of working for financial incentives.

“We’re trying to convince folks across the country that there are well-paying, stable jobs that are available where they live, or if they’d like to go elsewhere that will support themselves, support their families, and help build communities and companies,” said BlueForge Alliance Media and Outreach Lead Steve Fullhart.

Fullhart says finding the workforce here in America, instead of outsourcing those jobs overseas, is a matter of national security and the group here is proud to do it here from here in Aggieland.

“I’ll tell you, it’s not too many times in a person’s career life, really, that you’re called upon by your nation to step into the gap. And we feel very humbled and very privileged, very proud to have been asked to do that and that. That’s what BlueForge alliance is,” said Wren, who said he and Gorham wanted to base the group in BCS because both are Aggies and both have ties to the area.

To help accomplish their mission, RFK Racing on Sunday announced a multiyear partnership with BlueForge Alliance to help promote the Navy’s needs online at BuildSubmarines.com.

The group says NASCAR’s fan base is a prime example of the kind of workers they’re looking for.

According to data compiled from YouGov and MRI-Simmons, compared to the average American adult, NASCAR fans are 71% more likely to have an engineering degree; 40% more likely to have an interest in skilled trades; and 30% more likely to work in the fields of engineering, computer-related design, and architecture. NASCAR fans are also in search of greater job opportunities, as they are 52% more likely to join a career field to learn a new skill compared to the average American adult, and 36% more likely to join a career field to create something.

Wren says NASCAR fans are also known for their patriotism.

“They’re very interested in supporting the nation’s efforts and so that’s a community that we’re going to reach and draw that awareness,” he said.

BuildSubmarines.com will be featured as a primary partner for 10 races across RFK’s two NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams in 2023 and in 18 races per season beginning in 2024. This includes activations at multiple NASCAR events as well as hosting various engagements focused on promoting careers in skilled trades and advanced manufacturing.

“I’m proud to support a cause of such vital significance to our country with this new partnership,” said Brad Keselowski, Co-Owner and Driver, of RFK Racing. “The synergies between a NASCAR team and our military’s needs to stay on track fast are countless. We hope to inspire the workforce of the next generation across the country when they see RFK race and hear our message.”

BuildSubmarines.com will make its debut on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. It will debut on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford on Labor Day Weekend at Darlington, where the program will highlight the manufacturing workforce.

Additional races include Richmond Raceway with Keselowski and the Bristol Night Race, where Buescher will look to defend his dramatic 2022 victory. BuildSubmarines.com will also be featured on RFK Racing Fords at Watkins Glen, Kansas, Texas, Talladega, Las Vegas, and Homestead.

2023 BuildSubmarines.com Race Schedule

July 16: Loudon (6)

July 30: Richmond II (6)

Aug. 20: Watkins Glen (6)

Sept. 3: Darlington II (17)

Sept. 10: Kansas II (6)

Sept. 16: Bristol II (17)

Sept. 24: Texas II (6)

Oct. 1: Talladega II (17)

Oct. 15: Las Vegas II (6)

Oct. 22: Homestead (6)

