Camp Hearne is ‘bringing WWII history alive’ at Remembering D-Day event

Camp Hearne
Camp Hearne(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is bringing WWII history alive Saturday, June 3, at this year’s Remembering D-Day event.

Camp Hearne will partner with WWII re-enactors in a D-Day Remembrance of the courage, honor, and sacrifice of America’s men and women in military service during WWII. These re-enactors help to enrich visitors’ museum experience. Wearing the uniforms and carrying the equipment of both the Allied and Axis forces, they share their knowledge about the day-to-day lives of military men and women and the broader lessons of WWII.

A full day of events is planned along with Hearne Airport hosting WWII planes.

There will be a BBQ Cookoff, tours, special exhibits, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Hearne.

