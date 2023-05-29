Driver arrested after waiving firearm during road rage incident

Quade Michael Philbeck
Quade Michael Philbeck(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after authorities say he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident.

College Station Police say multiple callers reported Quade Philbeck, 33, for pointing a gun out of his truck window while in traffic on Harvey road.

This happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday. CSPD got license plate information, and followed him home where he was later arrested.

Philbeck said he held the gun in self defense because of the other drivers’ actions, but claimed he never pointed it at anyone, according to police documents.

He is being held on $30,000 bond.

