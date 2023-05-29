Museum of the American G.I honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Memorial Day the Museum of the American G.I hosted a 21-gun salute on Sunday to honor veterans.

The ceremony started at 3 p.m. with a speech by the museum’s director before an armored support group fired three cannons in honor and remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. Those three cannons represent World War I to Vietnam.

Several Veterans came to the ceremony to watch it play out such as 100-year-old Marcelino Hernandez who served in World War II.

“I’m very surprised at what I’ve seen today, so many people, and I am so happy that their are so many veterans that are still running to keep things going for our country,” Hernandez said.

Another veteran, Christina Stofferahn, who served in the Vietnam War said it was an honor to be at the ceremony alongside fellow veterans.

“It really moved my heart to hear the music, hear the salute and hear the taps at the end,” Stofferahn said. “I think it was very good ceremony and I feel privileged to be here today and remind people of the times and say thank you those who went before.”

One of the volunteers who’s in the army said it meant a lot to him to be able to fire one of the cannons.

“It’s very emotional for those you known personally and for those families that are still here it means a lot,” Hayden Eoff, volunteer said. “For those families who lost someone every day is Memorial Day for them and I think the biggest thing for us is to remember them because if not then their service doesn’t mean anything.”

