Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students crowned academic UIL state champs

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School debater Hannah Baetge and the College Station High School Science Team recently won the state championship in their respective events at the UIL State 5A Academic Meet.

Baetge won the final round on a 3-0 decision and the CSHS Science Team of Sashi Kulatilaka, Heyu Li, Samikshya Mahapatra, and Edward Yan won their event by 10 points over the second-place finisher.

Several other students also walked away with awards.

Consol finished as the second place team in the overall 5A school sweepstakes with 81 total points.

