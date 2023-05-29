Walker Lee Earns First Professional Tournament Victory

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia – Texas A&M men’s golf All-America Walker Lee `22 picked up his first professional victory Sunday with his stellar play at the Colombia Classic presented by Rocha Brothers.

Playing in just his 10th professional event, Lee tamed the par-70, 6,592-yard Ruitoque Golf & Country Club. He fired rounds of 66-66-65-64 to finish 19-under 261 and win the event by one stroke over Austin Hitt. Lee, who entered the final round trailing by three strokes, clinched the win with a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

The victory vaulted Lee into first place on the Totalplay Cup points list with three events left on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica campaign. Finishing first on the Totalplay Cup points list earns the player PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors and exempt status on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. The next four spots earn conditional status on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

Lee has three top finishes in his last four tournaments, including finishing fifth at JHSF Alberto do Brasil and 10th at Diners Club Peru Open.

Just five months after graduating from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in business, Lee earned his first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour membership with a second at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Lee earned PING All-America honors on two occasions, named to the second team in 2020 and third team in 2022. Last year, Lee had seven top-10 finishes, including fourth place at the NCAA Bryan Regional. Lee won five events during his career, including two Aggie Invitationals along with the Meridoe Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Cabo Collegiate.

