2023 season kicks off in Seguin with Bombers facing the River Monsters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bombers face off against the Seguin River Monsters tonight at their home field in Seguin; starting the season off with an away game on the road. With the highly anticipated opening day at Edible Field coming the following day the Bombers look to secure a win in Seguin before coming back home on Wednesday! If you can’t make it out to the game on Wednesday at Edible Field, you can stream this game and all others on TCL TV to make sure you don’t miss out on all the action this season.

The players are fresh off their school seasons and ready to go for the summer and the pitching staff is stacked with talent this year. One of the athletes ready to take the mound is Malik Pogue of Murray State University! The 6′4 RHP is a valuable relief arm for the Racers, tossing 27.1 innings to a 4.28 ERA in the 2022 season! Redshirt freshman Caleb Strmiska is also getting to see time on the dirt for the Bombers this summer after spending his first year at Texas A&M International this season. The towering 6′8 pitcher did get to see the mound for the Dust Devils this season but with his skillset he is sure to stun with the Bombers.

Division 1 pitcher for the University of Texas Arlington Zach Norris completed his second season with the Mavs this year and will be starting for the Bombers now! During his time at UTA so far after previously being at Paris JC, the athlete struck out 35 batters across 33.1 innings pitched and tied for second most wins on the team. His starts that season came against big teams like Oklahoma and Texas A&M proving his reliability on this team! Preston Watkins of Eastern Oklahoma State college helps add to the talent in the Bombers pitching staff putting up 35 strikeouts this season averaging around 12 per game he played.

Alex Forry of Eastern Michigan University will take the mound for the Bombers this summer after completing another season with the Eagles. Although Forry didn’t pitch for the Eagles team this season, the Livonia Michigan native looks to put up new impressive stats for the Bombers this season using his impressive arm! Junior Islander Sean Sieve has momentum coming off his most recent season at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and is ready to carry it on over to Brazos Valley. In the 2021 season, Sieve appeared in 10 games, pitching eight innings, striking out eight batters. WIth an impressive arm like his he had no problem earning the longest outing of two innings even against Lindenwood in a victory for his team.

Freshman RHP Wyatt Wick played 17 games this season earning an ERA of 3.62 for Galveston College this season. Already getting a lot of time in his first season with the whitecaps, Wick has experience a lot of younger athletes don’t have giving him an advantage for this Bombers team! UTSA Roadrunner commit Mason Brandenberger will be throwing for the Bombers this season, after finishing up his time on the Temple College team! He looks to bring in his talent after having a 2.70 ERA in his last season with the Leopards.

Six foot freshman from Princeton University, Justin Kim is joining the Bombers this summer after a season high of 6 strikeouts against Dartmouth and appeared in over 20 games. Having a strong start to his freshman year, Kim assisted the Tigers in many wins in the Ivy League this year. Another D1 athlete joining the team is Junior RHP Zach Williams. Attending Lamar University, the College Station HS graduate made 16 appearances earning three starts and struck out 21 batters in 23.1 innings of work. A valuable asset to the team, Williams pitched an inning of relief and struck out two while just allowing a hit to get the win against Binghamton in the 2022 season.

Austin native, Zach Tjelmeland earned a save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth at Stephen F. Austin, recorded season-high tying three strikeouts in a scoreless inning at SFA, logged a season-high tying three strikeouts against Sam Houston, and earned first-career save with a hitless inning against Tarleton all this sophomore season at UTRGV. Hagan Rose of Central Alabama CC is also an addition to the Bombers this summer. The sophomore didn’t post any stats for his team this year but is looking forward to adding to his pitching resume this summer with his skills! The final two athletes signed on the Bombers this season are Texas State Bobcats Mark Zapata and McCray Gann! Gann appeared in three games out of the bullpen, logging a strikeout and a shutout inning against Baylor.

