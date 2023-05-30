Bare the cold for whole body benefits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the experts, cryotherapy supports exercise and muscle recovery and improves performance.

Justin Hancock, Owner of Recovery Cryo, says the main reason he started doing cryo was to decrease inflammation.

“Whole body cryotherapy definitely helped me decrease pain and inflammation throughout my whole body. It did that by achieving the release of endorphins, which are natural pain killers you get once you’re in that extremely cold environment,” he said.

He says cryo also helped him improve his sleep and boosted his immune system.

“It increases your white blood cell production, so a lot of people who do cryotherapy consistently don’t get sick very often,” Hancock explained.

Recovery Cryo requires several safety precautions to be taken before a client steps into the cryo chamber.

Before The Three’s Abigail Metsch stepped inside, she removed all of her jewelry, confirmed that she had dry hair, and dawned long socks, slippers, gloves, a face mask, and earmuffs/headphones provided to her by Recovery Cryo.

“This machine is extremely cold. It is definitely below 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so we have to take precautions for that measure. We have to cover our fingertips and our toes. We provide a mask because your nose will get cold as well. We also do ear protection. We want to make sure you’re safe, first and foremost, before you get the benefits,” Hancock explained.

Clients will begin their cryotherapy session in the pre-chamber, which allows the body to get acclimated to a colder temperature. Hancock says clients will stay in this portion for up to 30 seconds before entering the extra cold chamber.

The negative 100 degree chamber is where clients get the most benefits.

Hancock says for anyone who is nervous to try it out, a member of the staff will stay in the room with them the entire time.

