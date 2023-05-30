Bombers’ outfield constructed of star Division 1 players this season

BRYAN, Texas -- Seth Werchan is joining the bombers this summer coming from University of Pennsylvania. In his first season with U Penn, Seth made two starts and three total appearances in left field in an eight-game season due to the global pandemic. He started out very strong getting his first collegiate hit which was an RBI single in Penn’s 16-1 win against FIU. His impressive hitting skills also landed him a pair of runs in that win against FIU. In his first collegiate year he ranked third on the team with a .500 on-base percentage!. In his most recent season the athlete started all 48 games in left or center field. The Austin, Texas native was first on the team with three triples, second with 28 walks, and fifth with a .353 on-base percentage! With his solid tools he was able to aid his team with three walks and seven runs scored in the Ivy series sweep of Cornell that season. Seth is a leader on and off the field captaining his senior baseball team leading them to a district championship and with his power he is sure to make a big impact on this Bombers team.

Sophomore outfielder Connor Westinburg is set to show off his talent on the Bombers after another season at McNeese State University! The Porter High School graduate came out of high school with a lot of impressive accolades including the award of Montgomery County Defensive Player of the Year, 20-5A defensive player of the year, 3rd team all-state, THSBCA all-state, and 2nd team 2021 All-greater Houston. The athlete out of Porter Texas also set a school record with 45 stolen bases and 52 runs scored his senior year of high school showing his explosive talent and speed. He was also given a position in Perfect Game’s Top 1000 Prospects coming out of highschool proving his skills and preparing him for his college career. This season he aided his college team in logging stolen bases, hits, and runs for his team. The Bombers are excited to watch his skills grow this season with his admirable athleticism.

True freshman out of North Richland Hills High School, Christian Smith, completed his first season at Texas A&M Corpus Christi after logging plenty of stats this season to prove what a talented athlete he is. The 6 ‘1 outfielder out of Richland High School joined the Islanders after he earned Unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in the district in his senior year of highschool! Along with being a talented baseball player, Smith was a 2x All-State Defensive Back in Texas in football thus showing off how skilled and versatile this player is. His speed and dominance in baseball credited him 3 hits, a pair of doubles, and a triple in 9 games as well as several stolen bases, runs scored, and runs batted in. With such early success with his division one college, the Bombers are anticipating the young talent to bring these skills to the team this summer!

About the Brazos Valley Bombers

The Bombers are members of the Texas Collegiate League, one of the nation’s premier summer collegiate circuits. Teams like the Bombers bring minor league baseball-style entertainment to communities throughout the country, giving some of the best college players a chance to further their careers in wood bat leagues in front of Major League scouts. The Bombers 48-game season begins on May 30th and runs through August 3rd, followed by the TCL playoffs and a championship series. Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. More information is available by calling the Bombers ticket office at (979) 779-PLAY, visiting the Bombers office in Bryan, or logging on to the Bombers’ official website at www.bvbombers.com.

Bombers’ outfield constructed of star Division 1 players this season

