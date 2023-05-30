Brazos Valley Community Band honors fallen veterans with Memorial Day concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Community Band paid tribute to fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day by performing patriotic tunes for the residents and their families at the Arbor Oaks at Crestview Retirement Community.

The band, comprised of volunteers, delivered a heartfelt musical experience to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The band, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprised entirely of volunteer musicians, many of whom had previously played in high school or college bands is known for its diverse range of music.

The group performed several patriotic tunes, including “The Star-Spangled Banner”, “Stars and Stripes Forever,” Hail to the Chief” and more.

Band members expressed that their participation in this event serves as their way of recognizing the courageous individuals who fought for our freedoms.

“Memorial Day recognizes those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms of our country. So we’re here to help the folks at Arbor Oaks celebrate with us,” said Richard Alexander, a band member.

The retirement community was chosen as the venue due to many residents’ strong connection with veterans.

“Most likely, everyone who lives here either has a relative or knows someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice in one of our wars.”

For Alexander, the performance held personal significance as well.

“From a personal standpoint, I have three Aggie band buddies who were killed in Vietnam. So I think about them every day and especially on this day as we remember them,” he added.

The Brazos Valley Community Band’s Memorial Day performance at Arbor Oaks Retirement Community was not their only engagement. Last week, the band held a Memorial Day concert at the Watercrest at Bryan Senior Living Community.

