Brazos Valley Food Bank discusses food insecurity ahead of KBTX’s Summer Hunger Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the KBTX 4th annual Summer Hunger Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank and Producer’s Cooperative Association joined KBTX Tuesday at noon.

Starting Wednesday, non-perishable food items will be collected at five locations throughout Bryan-College Station for the entire month June. Donations and funds raised go to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, helping them restock pantries and fight food insecurity.

The BVFB said since this time last year the number of people served by it’s agency partners and special programs has grown steadily month to month.

“Compared to this time last there are about 10,000 more visits,” Theresa Mangapora, BVFB executive director said. “I have to say that the inflation that is still out there and the cost of food still being so very high is still very much impacting local neighbors in need right here.”

Heading into the summer season only makes matter worse.

“Kiddo’s are out of school and a lot of kids get their school meals, school is a lifeline for their meals,” Mangapora said. “If you’re a senior or someone who’s disabled on a fixed income, summer is always higher utility bills because it gets so hot in Texas, so more need, more expensive and not as much income.”

Producer’s Cooperative Association will be one of the drop off locations during the food drive.

“On June 7 we’re going to extend our hours and we’re going to have a drive thru where you can just drive through and drop off your food,” Hope Bay with Producer’s Cooperative Association said. “As well as having a one day special where you make a monetary donation or food donation of $10 we will give you a $10 gas card.”

Monetary donation are also appreciated by the food bank just as much as food donations.

“We are buying an unprecedented amount of food right now just because the government food is still dealing with supply issues,” Mangapora said. “So we love money, we will take money and buy food with that as well as pay other needs like our gas, our utilities bills and things like that, but donations definitely drop off during the summer time.”

Non-perishable food donations can be made at the following five locations:

Those interested in making a monetary donation to the Brazos Valley Food Bank can do so here.

