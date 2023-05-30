Bryan men arrested in separate child sex crime cases

Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan...
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.

In one case, Saul Jaime Jasso, 43, of Bryan is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17 multiple times beginning in the summer of 2015.

Police say similar acts happened with the same child again in January 2016 and January 2017.

Jasso is charged with three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He was arrested on May 25th and released the next day on bonds totaling $60,000.

In the second case, police say Obispo Jose Tzoc Garcia, 36, of Bryan sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times.

The acts reportedly began in March 2019 and continued until March 2022.

Garcia is charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14.

He was also arrested on May 25th and his bond has been set at $250,000 but has an Immigration Hold in place and he remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
1 killed in shooting at Huntsville business
College Station police investigating fatal crash
1 killed in College Station motorcycle crash
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Texas CROWN Act signed into law prohibiting hair discrimination based on race

Latest News

student loan debt
Focus at Four: Debt ceiling deal will reinstate student loan payments
Ahead of the KBTX 4th annual Summer Hunger Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank and...
Brazos Valley Food Bank discusses food insecurity ahead of KBTX’s Summer Hunger Food Drive
Police are urging anyone who believes they were targeted to call Detective Kevin Hammon at...
Man accused of stealing underwear from several homes in Huntsville
Elizabeth Holmes arrives at prison