Burleson County man killed in single-vehicle crash

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County man died on Memorial Day after the vehicle he was driving rolled on FM 60 south of Deanville.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle crash occurred Monday around 7 p.m. on FM 60 at County Road 167.

Troopers say it appears the driver, Timothy Jackson, 35, of Caldwell, lost control of a 2004 Toyota pickup truck when taking a curve, overcorrected, and then rolled the vehicle.

Jackson was ejected from the truck and was killed.

Troopers say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Jackson’s death was the second roadway fatality reported in our area on Memorial Day.

On Monday morning, a motorcyclist was killed in a wreck in College Station.

