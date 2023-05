CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School is welcoming a new principal.

Erin Meadows officially joined the Hornet family on Tuesday, May 30.

Tuesday also marked her first day on campus, where she’s preparing for the 2023/2024 school year.

Meadows has over 20 years of experience in education according to Caldwell ISD.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.