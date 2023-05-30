First tropical area of interest of the season tagged in the Gulf of Mexico
Conditions are only marginally favorable for development before reaching Florida
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has tagged the first area of interest of the season in the Gulf of Mexico. An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that once started as active weather in parts of Texas and Louisiana is attempting to monopolize on anomalously warm water temperatures and weaker upper-level winds as it slowly drifts east through late week. While most forecast models do not develop this into a defined, tropical system before reaching Florida, there area a few forecast solutions that show it evolving into a strong area of low pressure at the least.
According to the National Hurricane Center, conditions are only “marginally favorable for additional development” but an area of surface low pressure could from over the south-central or southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday night or Wednesday. The agency also notes that this system will be slow-moving and could linger over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday. Regardless of development, two to three inches of rain is currently forecast for parts of South and Central Florida, with localized half-foot rainfall totals not ruled out.
This weather system -- development or not -- is moving east away from Texas. No impacts are expected locally or along the Upper Texas Coast. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Thursday. NOAA’s recently released forecast is calling for a near-average season in the Atlantic Basin.
