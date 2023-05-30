Fix your posture with the help of these local experts at Chirofirst

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Matt Sass and Dr. Evaristo Vazquez from ChiroFirst Chiropractic and Wellness in Downtown Bryan want to help the community better their posture this National Fix Your Posture month.

“With posture, there’s actually something called Upper Cross syndrome. So this is where we have really tight neck and upper traps and really tight PEC muscles. And then we have really weak lower trap and weak neck muscles in the front. What that does is that makes it so that our neck’s going to push forward and our shoulders are going to round forward as well,” said Sass.

“The reason why posture is important is a lot of people tend to deal with headaches, migraines, things like that and deal with a lot of tension in the upper back,” said Vazquez.

Vazquez gave some tips on ways to better posture at work.

“A great way to take care of your posture is the 60/60 rule. Every 60 minutes you want to take a 60 second break and look 60 feet out in front of you, or just move around. When you’re sitting down for too long, those muscles will tighten.

Vazquez said going to the chiropractor is for everyone, that includes pregnant people, babies, grandparents, and athletes, from ages 1 to 100.

The practice has been open for six months and they both agree that they love working within the Bryan community.

“A lot of people actually come to see us for things like neck pain and low back pain. Those are the most common things. But we also traditionally deal with wellness as well,” said Sass.

For those that have never been to a chiropractor, Sass says a formal exam at ChiroFirst would take about 30-40 minutes to evaluate the body and posture and come up with a good game plan. And clients don’t have to wait until they are in pain to go see a chiropractor, visits can be preventative.

The duo says seeing a chiropractor can increase your range of motion, reduce your overall pain and help your general health and wellness.

“The services that we offer are going to be putting people on corrective care plans, so that’s going to be great for your posture. We also do things like muscle work. This is going to be anything from doing, cupping, pinning and stretching instrument work,” said Sass.

Call ChiroFirst to schedule a visit today (979) 446-0125 or visit they’re office at 212 N Main St in Downtown Bryan.

