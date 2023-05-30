Fourth round setback ends A&M season at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with a 13th place finish at the NCAA Championships Monday.

The Aggies carded a 7-over 287 in the final round, finishing the four days at Grayhawk Golf Club at 24-over 1,144. The Maroon & White missed the cut for the eight-team match play bracket by 12 strokes.

Phichaksn Maichon made a late charge up the leaderboard with his second consecutive 2-under 68 round at the par-70, 7,289-yard Raptor Course. He sank birdie putts on three of his first six holes and finished the tournament tied for 11th place at even 280. Fred Biondi of Florida won the tournament with a four-round tally of 7-under 273.

Daniel Rodrigues, who stood in second place after the second round and eight after the third, finished tied for 22nd place. He logged a 2-over 74 on Monday and posted 2-over 282 for the tournament.

Jaime Montojo, who was the alternate entering the tournament, played his second round and posted a 1-over 71 to record the Aggies second-best score Monday.

In their last collegiate rounds, William Paysse shot 4-over 74 while Sam Bennett was 5-over 75.

The eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals include North Carolina (-6), Florida (-2), Illinois (-2), Pepperdine (E), Georgia Tech (+6), Florida State (+6), Virginia (+11) and Arizona State (+12).

TEAM SCORES

1

North Carolina

282-284-275-273=1114

-6

t-2

Florida

283-278-278-279=1118

-2

t-2

Illinois

285-273-276-284=1118

-2

4

Pepperdine

281-287-269-283=1120

E

t-5

Florida State

284-287-282-273=1126

+6

t-5

Georgia Tech

280-286-276-284=1126

+6

7

Virginia

290-281-283-277=1131

+11

t-8

Arizona State

284-287-282=853

+12

Top 8 Advance to Match Play Bracket

t-8

Stanford

+12

10

Auburn

288-286-282-282=1138

+18

t-11

Vanderbilt

282-288-283-288=1141

+21

t-11

Alabama

290-282-289-280=1141

+21

13

Texas A&M

289-285-283-287=1144

+24

14

Georgia

285-291-288-285=1149

+29

15

Ohio State

287-295-284-294=1160

+40

CUT

16

Texas Tech

282-295-289=866

+26

17

Oklahoma

287-293-287=867

+27

18

Arkansas

281-301-288=870

+30

19

Texas

295-292-285=872

+32

20

San Francisco

285-294-294=873

+33

21

Colorado

292-287-295=874

+34

22

Duke

290-300-288=878

+38

t-23

Brigham Young

289-287-303*=879

+39

t-23

Chattanooga

294-300-285=879

+39

t-25

Mississippi State

291-295-294=880

+40

t-25

New Mexico

293-296-291=880

+40

27

Oregon

292-291-299=882

+42

28

Colorado State

296-299-290=885

+45

29

East Tennessee State

303-297-286=886

+46

30

Baylor

304-297-292=893

+53

* - played 3rd round on Thursday

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-11

Phichaksn Maichon

72-72-68-68=280

E

t-22

Daniel Rodrigues

70-66-72-74=282

+2

t-63

William Paysse

72-73-72-74=291

+11

t-74

Sam Bennett

75-74-71-75=295

+15

Jaime Montojo

XX-XX-79-71

Vishnu Sadagopan

76-74-XX-XX

