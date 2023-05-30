Fourth round setback ends A&M season at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with a 13th place finish at the NCAA Championships Monday.
The Aggies carded a 7-over 287 in the final round, finishing the four days at Grayhawk Golf Club at 24-over 1,144. The Maroon & White missed the cut for the eight-team match play bracket by 12 strokes.
Phichaksn Maichon made a late charge up the leaderboard with his second consecutive 2-under 68 round at the par-70, 7,289-yard Raptor Course. He sank birdie putts on three of his first six holes and finished the tournament tied for 11th place at even 280. Fred Biondi of Florida won the tournament with a four-round tally of 7-under 273.
Daniel Rodrigues, who stood in second place after the second round and eight after the third, finished tied for 22nd place. He logged a 2-over 74 on Monday and posted 2-over 282 for the tournament.
Jaime Montojo, who was the alternate entering the tournament, played his second round and posted a 1-over 71 to record the Aggies second-best score Monday.
In their last collegiate rounds, William Paysse shot 4-over 74 while Sam Bennett was 5-over 75.
The eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals include North Carolina (-6), Florida (-2), Illinois (-2), Pepperdine (E), Georgia Tech (+6), Florida State (+6), Virginia (+11) and Arizona State (+12).
TEAM SCORES
1
North Carolina
282-284-275-273=1114
-6
t-2
Florida
283-278-278-279=1118
-2
t-2
Illinois
285-273-276-284=1118
-2
4
Pepperdine
281-287-269-283=1120
E
t-5
Florida State
284-287-282-273=1126
+6
t-5
Georgia Tech
280-286-276-284=1126
+6
7
Virginia
290-281-283-277=1131
+11
t-8
Arizona State
284-287-282=853
+12
Top 8 Advance to Match Play Bracket
t-8
Stanford
+12
10
Auburn
288-286-282-282=1138
+18
t-11
Vanderbilt
282-288-283-288=1141
+21
t-11
Alabama
290-282-289-280=1141
+21
13
Texas A&M
289-285-283-287=1144
+24
14
Georgia
285-291-288-285=1149
+29
15
Ohio State
287-295-284-294=1160
+40
CUT
16
Texas Tech
282-295-289=866
+26
17
Oklahoma
287-293-287=867
+27
18
Arkansas
281-301-288=870
+30
19
Texas
295-292-285=872
+32
20
San Francisco
285-294-294=873
+33
21
Colorado
292-287-295=874
+34
22
Duke
290-300-288=878
+38
t-23
Brigham Young
289-287-303*=879
+39
t-23
Chattanooga
294-300-285=879
+39
t-25
Mississippi State
291-295-294=880
+40
t-25
New Mexico
293-296-291=880
+40
27
Oregon
292-291-299=882
+42
28
Colorado State
296-299-290=885
+45
29
East Tennessee State
303-297-286=886
+46
30
Baylor
304-297-292=893
+53
* - played 3rd round on Thursday
TEXAS A&M SCORES
t-11
Phichaksn Maichon
72-72-68-68=280
E
t-22
Daniel Rodrigues
70-66-72-74=282
+2
t-63
William Paysse
72-73-72-74=291
+11
t-74
Sam Bennett
75-74-71-75=295
+15
Jaime Montojo
XX-XX-79-71
Vishnu Sadagopan
76-74-XX-XX
