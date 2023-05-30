Grab the perfect gift for Dad at Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer time is finally here and Father’s Day is just around the corner!

To celebrate, Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete is receiving a new shipment of dinosaurs to add to their collection in mid-June. Owner, Billy Frazier, says the dinos are a fan favorite.

“A lot of people use them on their ranches, and they tell their friends to just turn when they see the dinosaurs,” Frazier joked.

For the summer time heat, Frazier says water features like fountains and bird baths are their best sellers.

Frazier’s can customize your order, so if you don’t see the perfect gift for dad right off the bat, ask a staff member for some help.

“We do custom engraving, so we can make anything for dad, with any expression,” Frazier said.

They also have a plethora of items specifically for fathers, like branded wind chimes, stepping stones, and military memorabilia.

“We’re ready to help you with whatever you need. We have a large collection, so we can fill a lot of those specialized needs that other companies may not be able to do in one location,” Frazier said.

Make the trip down Highway 6 to Hempstead Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.

