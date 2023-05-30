Junior League of Bryan-College Station starting new signature project, accepting new members

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan-College Station wants you to join them for their first New Member Connect of the year.

Come out on June 13 at 5 p.m. to the Junior League of Bryan-College Station Office at 4103 S. Texas Avenue, Suite 106.

You can learn more about the Junior League, get to know current members, or start the process of joining.

“We have a lot of community service options for ladies,” President LeeAnn Pickett said. “We also have some meetings that people have to attend throughout the year as well as help plan our two main fundraisers- our Charity Ball which is usually in December and our Bargain Blitz Sale which is in March each year.”

They also have their signature projects including Stuff the Bus and the brand new project called Load the Locker.

The new signature project will help supply much-needed hygiene items to Chrissy’s Closet and Project Hope at both College Station and Bryan ISDs.

“It became really apparent that as much as kids need school supplies to go to school and as much as they need the free and reduced lunch program, they also need to show up feeling clean and safe and like they belong,” Pickett said.

