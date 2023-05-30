Man accused of stealing underwear from several homes in Huntsville

Police say there may be victims who don't know that they've been targeted.
Police are urging anyone who believes they were targeted to call Detective Kevin Hammon at 936-291-5417.
Police are urging anyone who believes they were targeted to call Detective Kevin Hammon at 936-291-5417.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man in Huntsville is accused of breaking into several homes and taking women’s underwear, KBTX has learned.

The suspect, who police did not identify in a statement shared publicly on Tuesday, was arrested last Tuesday after police served a search warrant at his home.

Police say the man broke into a home on Lake Road in early May and took several items including the victim’s underwear. Police say another incident was reported in the same area in January that investigators tied to the suspect.

At the suspect’s home, police found “numerous” pairs of women’s underwear believed to have been stolen from various apartments in the Lake Road area. Some victims have been notified but police believe there are others out there who are unaware this happened.

Police are urging anyone who believes they were targeted to call Detective Kevin Hammon at 936-291-5417.

Editor’s note: We have asked Huntsville PD for the suspect’s name. We will update this story if that information is shared.

