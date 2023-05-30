Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer told media outlets.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged in connection with her disappearance though Holloway was last seen with him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
College Station police investigating fatal crash
1 killed in College Station motorcycle crash
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Texas CROWN Act signed into law prohibiting hair discrimination based on race

Latest News

While Isabel Torres was completing her associates degree at Austin Community College, she was...
In first session after Dobbs ruling, Texas lawmakers provide more support for pregnant and parenting college students
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
5 people unaccounted for in partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa
Gov. Greg Abbot gives remarks during a United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce luncheon in...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls immediate special session to address property taxes and border issues
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield