Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Law enforcement in Walker County are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place shortly after 8 p.m.

The shooting took place in the 3000 Block of SH 30 in Huntsville.

Details are limited at the moment.

Witnesses at the scene say multiple people were transported to a local hospital.

KBTX reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for more information but they declined and said more information would be forthcoming on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

🔴BREAKING: My sources are telling me a smoke shop employee in Huntsville shot a potential robber in the business tonight. No word on injuries or conditions. It happened on Highway 30 near I-45. Huntsville Police only told us to check back in the morning for information. pic.twitter.com/7RCNHecAXa — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) May 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.