Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Law enforcement in Walker County are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place shortly after 8 p.m.

The shooting took place in the 3000 Block of SH 30 in Huntsville.

Details are limited at the moment.

Witnesses at the scene say multiple people were transported to a local hospital.

KBTX reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for more information but they declined and said more information would be forthcoming on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

